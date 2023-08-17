Throw lawn worries aside with Husqvarna’s 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower for $2,000 ($500 off)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from its regular price of $2,500, this 20% discount is the 2nd lowest price we’ve seen for this product, matching previous discounts. This robotic lawnmower utilizes smart technology to give you the cut lawn you deserve without the hassle of breaking out the larger push or riding mower. From your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home, you’ll have total control over scheduling, setting adjustments, location tracking, and even check on the mowing status while in use. It is waterproof and able to navigate narrow passages, objects, and 45% (22°) slopes. It is equipped with a cutting width of 9.45-inches and is able to cover an area of 1,430 square-feet per hour, making it perfect for lawns up to 0.8 acres. Comes with a self-installation kit for easy set up out of the box; simply place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing. It also features GPS theft tracking, with a built-in alarm and a PIN code lock to secure and track its location at all times.

For a cheaper alternative, or if you have a smaller sized yard, Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 415X Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,600, down from $2,000. It is similar to the deal above with one major difference: it can handle 40° slopes, with a cutting width of 8.7-inches and an area capacity of 680 square-feet per hour, suited for lawns up to 0.4 acres.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Worx Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower, now for $850 on Amazon. Designed for smaller lawns, this product from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre. Control the mower remotely via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its 20V 2Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products.

Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower Features:

Husqvarna Automower 430XH Robotic Lawn Mower uses smart technology from the world leader in robotic mowing(1) so you can have a beautifully cut lawn 24/7 at the touch of a button

Flawless Smart Integration: Control scheduling, adjust settings, track location, and check the mowing status of the automatic lawn mower from your smartphone, Amazon Alexa or Google Home

DIY Installation: Set up your Husqvarna robot mower with the self-installation kit (included); place the charging station, bury or lay the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, install the guide wire, choose your settings, and start mowing

Theft Protection: The Automower 430XH robot lawn mower is equipped with GPS theft tracking, a built-in alarm system, and a PIN code lock so you can secure and track its location at all times through the Automower Connect App

All Lawns and Weather: The compact automatic mower is weatherproof and can navigate narrow passages, objects and 45%/ 22-degree slopes with a cutting width of 9.45 inches and an area capacity of 1,430 square feet per hour, perfect for lawns of up to 0.8 acre

