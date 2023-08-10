Let this WORX Landroid robotic mower handle your lawn care at $816 (Save $184)

Small lawn owners rejoice! Amazon is offering the WORX Landroid S 20V 2.0Ah Robotic Lawn Mower for $816.21 shipped. Down from its normal price of $1,000, this 18% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product in 2023. Designed for smaller lawns, this product from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre. Control the mower remotely via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its 20V 2Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. The floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Its 20V motor runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to similar products with brushed motors. It includes a battery and charger.

Perhaps you have a larger yard? Or perhaps your budget is a little tight at the moment? If so, consider these deals Amazon is offering on mowers. The Greenworks 40V 21 inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower is 21% off from $357 to $282 for the tool only. Of course, if you don’t already have a Greenworks battery and charger, you can buy the mower with both additions for $458, which is still almost half the price of the above deal. With its brushless motor, 3-In-1 design that allows you to mulch, rear bag, or side discharge your grass clippings, and its dual battery port design enabling one battery to be stored while the other fuels the mower, you can do away with fumes and noise while saving you on fuel costs.

Have a small yard but enjoy the ritual of mowing? Why not consider this alternative and cheaper deal: the BLACK+DECKER Electric Lawn Mower for $142. Down from $170, this product has a 10A 15-inch electric motor for powering through rough grass and is ideal for small lawns around 1/8 of an acre. It will neither break the bank nor your utility budget.

Designed for smaller lawns, can cut up to a 1/8 acre. Control Landroid remotely via the Landroid app by connecting via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Cutting technology ensures it can pass through narrow paths with ease. 20V 2.0Ah Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. Floating blade disc automatically lifts the blades giving Landroid more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. Runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and offers 10% longer life compared to mowers with brushed motors.

