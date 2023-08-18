Anker ends the week with massive new iPhone and Android accessory sale from $10

Anker is now ending the work week with its largest Amazon storefront sale since back on Prime Day. With markdowns starting at just $10 across everything from USB-C chargers to power banks, cables, and earbuds, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the PowerCore Fusion 45W Hybrid Charger at $34.99. Down from $60, you’re now looking at a 42% discount and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s also the first discount since May. Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 5K arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over its dual USB-C ports, but also by plugging right into the wall.

Chargers:

Power banks:

Workstation gear:

Soundcore earbuds:

The company also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.

PowerCore Fusion 45W features:

Get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger in one. When used as a power bank, conveniently recharge via the charger without cables or through the USB-C port. When used as a power bank, charge an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster and when used as a wall charger, fully charge a MacBook Pro 13″ in just 1 hour and 45 minutes. Smaller than the size of your palm, the power bank takes up less space and can easily fit in a bag or purse, making it an ideal travel companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!