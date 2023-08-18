Anker ends the week with massive new iPhone and Android accessory sale from $10

Anker is now ending the work week with its largest Amazon storefront sale since back on Prime Day. With markdowns starting at just $10 across everything from USB-C chargers to power banks, cables, and earbuds, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite has the PowerCore Fusion 45W Hybrid Charger at $34.99. Down from $60, you’re now looking at a 42% discount and a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s also the first discount since May. Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 5K arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over its dual USB-C ports, but also by plugging right into the wall.
Chargers:
- GaNPrime 65W Charging Station: $44 (Reg. $70)
- 100W USB-C Charger: $26 (Reg. $36)
- 120W PowerPort III Charging Station: $65 (Reg. $110)
- 20W USB-C Charger: $11 (Reg. $13)
- 100W USB-C Cable: $10 (Reg. $13)
Power banks:
- PowerCore Reserve 192Wh: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Lightning Nano: $25 (Reg. $30)
- PowerCore 24K: $80 (Reg. $100)
- PowerCore 10000: $18 (Reg. $26)
Workstation gear:
- 7-in-2 USB-C Hub: $37 (Reg. $55)
- Thunderbolt 4 Cable: $30 (Reg. $49)
- 7-in-1, Dual 4K Hub: $50 (Reg. $80)
Soundcore earbuds:
- Space A40 Earbuds: $79 (Reg. $100)
- P20i Earbuds: $24 (Reg. $40)
- Life P2 Earbuds: $26 (Reg. $46)
The company also just launched a new collection of Prime power banks. These new offerings sport GaN USB-C technology to go alongside ample battery capacities, as well as a companion magnetic docking station that makes refueling a breeze. They’re joined by some new Anker Prime USB-C wall chargers, too, all of which is on sale and starting at $60 or less right now thanks to some launch discounts.
PowerCore Fusion 45W features:
Get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger in one. When used as a power bank, conveniently recharge via the charger without cables or through the USB-C port. When used as a power bank, charge an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster and when used as a wall charger, fully charge a MacBook Pro 13″ in just 1 hour and 45 minutes. Smaller than the size of your palm, the power bank takes up less space and can easily fit in a bag or purse, making it an ideal travel companion.
