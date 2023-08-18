Go score an open-box 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at up to $229 off from $920 at Woot

Woot today is ending the work week by offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air starting at $919.99 for factory renewed/open-box models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from $1,099, the 256GB model is now clocking in at one of the best prices ever. This is a $179 discount and even undercuts the ongoing new condition price cut by $29. You can also save on the elevated 512GB capacity model, which now sells for $1,069.99. That’s down from the usual $1,299 price tag to offer an even more notable $229 discount. Both offerings come backed by a full 1-year warranty, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Though if you’d rather just go with a new condition model for a little extra peace of mind, both B&H and Best Buy are offering the M2 MacBook Air for $949. You’re paying an extra $29 for the entry-level config, but getting a sealed model as opposed to the open-box condition unit above.

Friday has arrived in our Apple guide, and we have a massive assortment of price cuts on all things from our favorite Cupertino company. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers for the weekend and beyond.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!