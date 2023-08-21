Limited-time deal delivers all-time low on new WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card at $127.50

After finally launching back in early June to give Seagate some competition in the internal Xbox storage upgrade game, we are now tracking a limited-time deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S via Amazon. Regularly $150, you can now land one for $127.49 shipped if you’re fast. That’s 15% off the going rate, nearly $13 under the only other price drop we have tracked since launch, and the best we can find. While currently out of stock right now, today’s deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB model also undercuts the usually $150 price tag on the Seagate model (as well as the $140 deal we saw for Prime Day). This is a Lightning deal, so grab it now before it sells out. Head below for more. 

Unlike the PlayStation, there’s no other official way to way to expand your internal Xbox Series X|S storage capacity outside of the aforementioned options. Although, if you can make do with a 500GB model, you can grab the half TB WD_BLACK C50 at the $80 MSRP. 

Check out the deals we spotted on a range of official Xbox Wireless Controller colorways over the weekend from $44 if you haven’t yet. Then dive into more of the latest below:

WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card features:

  • The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers the same performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage
  • As game file sizes grow, capacities from 512GB to 1TB* let you keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go. (* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)
  • This officially licensed Xbox expansion card is plug-and-play with your Xbox Series X|S, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility or opening your console to install.

