Official Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepads now on sale from $44 in various colors (Reg. $60+)

If you’re looking to score an extra Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepad or two, we are now tracking some solid deals on Amazon, Walmart, and elsewhere to make that happen at a discount. Joining ongoing deals on the pro model Elite Series 2 variants, the standard issue official wireless Xbox gamepads are now starting from $44 shipped in various colorways. Although most colors are now going for $49, including the second-best price ever on the St. Patrick’s Day green we featured previously, and with some of the more special edition models in the $50 range – sorry that amazing Starfield controller isn’t included (more details on that one right here). Regularly $60 or more, these are the lowest prices we can find right now and clock in as either matching or within $5 of the best we have seen this year. You’re looking at the latest-edition Xbox gamepads with “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” alongside up to 40 hours of battery life, the hybrid D-pad, and 3.5mm audio headset jack. Head below for more details.

We have also seen some interesting new releases in the Xbox gamepad space from both Microsoft and third-parties you can check out below:

These new Razer Xbox console skins might be worth a peek for folks looking to add a touch of style to their Series X|S machines. They start from $35 on Amazon and you can get all of the details you need in our previous coverage. And remember, Numskull’s unique Xbox game lockers and headphone/controller stands are still on sale as well.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!