WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P officially licensed PS5 SSD hits new Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $150)

After seeing a rare deal on its official Xbox storage expansion this morning, Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P NVMe M.2 PlayStation 5 Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is nearly 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model launched for the first time back in June of this year as the latest, top-of-the-line option from the brand and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. It comes in at $15 under our previous mention as well. Last week’s deal on the 4TB model has come and gone, much like the 2TB version. Officially licensed for PlayStation 5, complete with the PS logo right on the drive, it is a notable way to upgrade your machine before Spider-Man 2 launches this fall. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and M.2 form-factor, you can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

Much like previous mentions of the new SN850P, if you’re looking for something more affordable and aren’t particularly concerned with the officially licensed options, the WD_BLACK SN850X is a notable alternative. Compatible with PS5 and PC setups, this heatsink model delivers very similar specs and starts at $65 shipped right now – within $5 of the all-time low.

But if it’s the speed you’re after, then it’s the deals on the 12,400MB/s 2TB Crucial T700 heatsink SSD you need to check out. Coming in as some of the fastest models on the market, these heatsink-equipped, Gen5 solutions are now at some of the lowest prices we have tracked starting from $168 shipped. Get a closer look for yourself in our previous deal coverage right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

