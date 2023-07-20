Sony unveils epic Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 console bundle, first-look at Venom in new story trailer, more

After unveiling the release date and collector’s edition pre-orders back in early June, Sony has now unleashed details on the new limited edition Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle. That announcement also joins details on the Collector’s Edition Venom statue, custom console covers, and a new story trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming title. Everything is waiting for you down below.

Limited edition Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle

Sony took its official PlayStation blog late this afternoon to unveil the new custom PlayStation 5 hardware. The PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle has a custom PS5 console cover design with the “symbiote closing in on our White Spider icon.” On top of that, you’ll also score a matching DualSense wireless controller and a voucher for a digital copy of the game.

If you already own a PS5 console, you’ll be able to purchase these Limited Edition items separately as individual products including the PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition and the DualSense wireless controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition.

The limited edition Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle, PS5 console covers, PS5 Digital Edition covers, and DualSense wireless controller will release on September 1st with pre-orders beginning on July 28th.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition Statue

Sony has also decided to “bring out [its] Collector’s Edition Statue for the first time and show it to the crowd:”

And a new Story Trailer

And here’s today’s brand new story trailer with your “first full look at the monstrous Venom in Marvel’s New York! Here’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Senior Narrative Director Jon Paquette to offer a deeper look.”

At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Paquette. “But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell, it means too much to him. And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead.

Get more details on today’s new Spider-Man 2 announcements and the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle right here.

