Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 at 2023 lows from $500

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 might just be one of the best values from the company right now, especially considering it’s on sale. Having just received Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro support earlier in the summer, the M1 chip still shines with plenty of power. The regularly $599 device comes powered by an M1 chip and is now marked down to its lowest price of the year. Courtesy of Amazon, the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity is now selling for $499.99 shipped across five of the different colorways. That’s $99 off the going rate and marking a return to the best price of 2023 just in time to run the two professional programs that just recently launched on iPad from Apple. It’s within $1 of the all-time low, too. We break down some other models on sale below.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

There are also some other configurations on sale, too:

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead iPad Air deal.

All of today's other best deals are now going live in our Apple guide

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

