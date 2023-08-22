Nanoleaf’s Shapes Triangles modular HomeKit lighting kit falls to 2023 low at $150 (Save $50)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles HomeKit Smarter Kit for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, you’re now looking at a $50 discount and one of the first chances this year to save. We haven’t seen all too many offers on this kit in 2023, with the best comparison for today’s offer being a match of last year’s Black Friday promotion. Nanoleaf’s Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. You can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you already have a starter kit or just want to add a few extra panels to the Smarter Kit on sale above, the companion Shapes Expansion Pack is worth a look. The value isn’t quite as good here, but you can score three extra Triangles panels to add to your wall lighting display at $70.

Or you could just skip the whole modular form-factor and bring some color to your space with a new all-time low on the Philips Hue Go portable HomeKit table lamp. This more recent addition to the brand’s popular stable takes on a far more unique design than we’ve seen from the company, offering a battery-powered design with full color output and the usual mix of Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity at $119.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Create beautiful symmetry in any room, or get completely abstract – the choice is yours. With Connect+ technology in all Nanoleaf Shapes products, you can combine different shapes into a stunning light mosaic.

