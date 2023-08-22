Skip the Nanoleaf tax and save $60 on Govee’s Glide Hexa Pro smart light panels at $140 low

Amazon is offering the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels 10-Pack for $139.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its usual price of $200, this 30% discount is the all-time lowest price we have seen for this product and clocks in under $20 of our previous mention. These LED lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D to create an unparalleled lighting experience, upgrading your gaming décor to the next level. Comes with a diverse mix of scene modes which can effortlessly transition from one to another with a simple tap of your phone. The music mode for example, brings a concert lighting experience into your home – you can choose your favorite tunes and then select a direction for the panels to flow for dance parties, game nights, or just relaxing nights alone. These light panels were designed for those who think outside the box with their lighting, with a single adapter supporting up to 25 panels, giving you far more creative freedom with their placing. They are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you the ease of changing up your lights with a single vocal command.

If you’re looking for more than just the 10 panels offered in the above deal, you can find the Govee Glide 3D Hexa Pro Light Panels Expansion Pack for $60 on Amazon, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. This expansion pack comes with three more panels that can be used in addition to the 10 or more you may already have. If you’re looking to diversify products, Amazon is offering a special 5% discount when you order two or more of certain Govee light products, which you can find here.

If you’re looking for alternative options for your lighting design needs, you can check out our coverage of both Meross lighting products as well Govee products, like the Govee LED Strip Lights & Light Bars with Camera. This kit combines the LED TV backlights of Govee’s basic DreamView system with two smart light bars for a fuller reactive lighting to bump your home theater or gaming setup to the next level. Or perhaps you just want to cover a large space with fantastical lighting? Check out the Govee 130-foot LED Strip Lights, guarantee wider coverage of larger areas and more design options – particularly bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, and ceilings.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels Features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066, an upgrade from H6061, is changing the lighting game by taking your gaming decor to the next level. Find the lighting that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next. One adapter supports up to 25 panels. Preview your design on the app and start the creative process.

