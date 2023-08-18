Cover 130 feet with this discount on Govee LED Strip Lights for $40

Amazon is offering the Govee 130-feet LED Strip Lights for $39.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60, this 33% discount is the very first discount we’ve seen for this product, and a great opportunity to introduce more color into the larger spaces of your home. These LED strip lights guarantee wider coverage of larger areas and more design options – particularly bedrooms, kitchens, stairs, dining rooms, and ceilings. Through the Govee Home app you can customize and manage your lights within a 130-foot Bluetooth connection range with music modes, scene modes, and timers. The high sensitivity of the built-in mic will allow you to sync the RGB LED strip lights to your favorite music, able to switch from dynamic mode for strong rhythms to calm mode for more relaxed melodies. You can also choose between 64 scene modes for any festive atmosphere you may require, with four mood-based categories: nature, festival, life, and emotion.

Govee regularly sees discounts on its wide array of products, giving you plenty of options for your lighting decor. Amazon is currently offering the Govee TV LED RGBIC TV Backlight for 55-75 inch TVs for $19.99, with on-page $10 off coupon. This is the 2nd discount for this product and a new all-time low. Govee RGBIC technology realizes the color segmentation display of the TV lights behind, creating more dynamic and gorgeous lighting effects. Govee Home App offers 99+ preset scene modes and 11 music modes, from which you can choose the lighting effects that suit your mood or the atmosphere around you to enhance your viewing.

You can check out our coverage of both Meross lighting products as well Govee products, like the Govee LED Strip Lights & Light Bars with Camera for $106, with on-page $35 off coupon. This kit combines the LED TV backlights of Govee’s basic DreamView system with two smart light bars for a fuller reactive lighting to bump your home theater or gaming setup to the next level.

Govee 130ft LED Strip Lights Features:

These LED strip lights are long enough to decorate and colorize larger areas giving you more coverage and more design options. The Govee Home app allows extensive customization and management of the LED strip lights within a 130ft/40m Bluetooth connection range, including music modes, scene modes, timers, and more, suitable for dorm decor.

