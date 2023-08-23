Get your hedges in order with Greenworks’ 24V 22-inch electric hedge trimmer at $114

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Laser Cut Hedge Trimmer for $113.78 shipped. Down from its usual $150, this discount saves you 24%, giving you an affordable opportunity to begin your electric tool collection or expand upon it further. Equipped with a 24V 4Ah lithium-ion battery that is compatible with your other Greenworks products, you’ll receive up to 60 minutes of runtime off a single charge. The battery can even double as a USB portable power station to charge small devices like phones or tablets. This trimmer’s dual-action, 22-inch laser cut steel blades give you a 3/4-inch cutting capacity to trim and cut through thick branches with ease. The ergonomic rotating rear handle allows for greater flexibility when trimming the sides of hedges or for longer and more complex jobs.

And while you’re expanding your arsenal of tools, Greenworks has regular discounts on a wide variety of their products, like the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Cordless Compact Chainsaw for $102 on Amazon. It features a 12-inch chain and bar with low kick-back, making it a perfect tool for homeowners and occasional users. Its 24V brushless motor provides twice as much torque and the 4Ah batteries are able to keep the chainsaw running to make up to 85 cuts per charge.

If you’re looking to stay within the Greenworks family, you can read about some of the current deals going on for their chainsaws here. You can also learn about some of the discounts that Sun Joe products are currently seeing to diversify your tool shed, like the 10-inch 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chainsaw, a versatile device that comes as a 2-in-1 combo, able to convert between a chainsaw and a pole saw. The brand’s 13A Electric Pressure Washer also recently went on sale as well, falling to the second lowest price we’ve seen for it since December 2021.

Greenworks 24V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Features:

24V Lithium Ion battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Up To 60 Minutes Run-Time with Fully Charged 4Ah Battery

22 in. laser cut blades for professional trimming results

Dual action steel blades from optimal performance and maneuvering

3/4 in. cutting capacity cuts through thick branches with ease

Ergonomic rotating rear handle allows for greater flexibility when trimming the sides of hedges or for long and complex jobs

Easy trimming at multiple angles with 3-sided wrap around handle

Cushioned overmold grip provides superior comfort and control USB port in battery charges all portable electronic devices, including phones and tablets. USB Battery Portable Power Station (24000 mAh Power Bank)

