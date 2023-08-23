TOMS takes 25% off fall footwear: Boots, sneakers, and more start from $30

Ali Smith -
FashionToms
25% off from $30

TOMS is offering 25% off new fall arrivals with code FALL25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $55 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Everly Cutout Booties that are currently marked down to $90, which is $30 off the original rate. These booties are available in six color options and pair nicely with jeans, shorts, dresses, and more. The cutout design elongates the leg as well as the heel. The slip-on design adds convenience and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
iPhone 14 Pro Max and its Dynamic Island now $199 off a...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Almost Gone,...
Today’s best game deals: Amazon drops The Legend ...
Commuting gets easier with Segway’s Ninebot E Ser...
Hover-1’s Altai Pro e-motorcycles fall to new all...
Yummly’s elegant magnetic smart meat thermometer ...
Save $70 on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones at $278...
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard hits Amazon 2023 low a...
Load more...
Show More Comments