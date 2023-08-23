TOMS takes 25% off fall footwear: Boots, sneakers, and more start from $30

TOMS is offering 25% off new fall arrivals with code FALL25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sandals, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $55 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Everly Cutout Booties that are currently marked down to $90, which is $30 off the original rate. These booties are available in six color options and pair nicely with jeans, shorts, dresses, and more. The cutout design elongates the leg as well as the heel. The slip-on design adds convenience and the insole is cushioned to promote comfort. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

