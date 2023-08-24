iPhone 13 drops to $571 in like-new Grade A refurb condition (Orig. $799)

Woot has launched its latest Apple refurbished sale today, this time putting iPhones in the spotlight. As per usual, shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A favorite has iPhone 13 in Grade A refurbished condition at $570.99. Down from $799, this is a new all-time low for this condition. We’ve seen the handset with a bit more blemishing sell for $530 in the past, by comparison. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days and then head below for more.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Here’s what Woot has to say about its Grade A refurbished models:

These items have been inspected to work perfectly, but do show some wear-and-tear from previous use, which IS noticeable when the device is held at arm’s length. Outside of their physical appearance, they are in full working condition & any prior-user’s personal information was removed. Batteries are tested to function at a minimum of 80%.

A must-have accessory for not only keeping your iPhone 13 protected, but also looking its best, the official silicone cases from Apple wrap your device in a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. They all start at $49 on Amazon and deliver the official accessory in one of five colors to get the perfect look with whatever style you choose on the handset itself.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming. Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range. A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine. Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum.

