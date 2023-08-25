Razer’s RGB Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse returns to $120 low, more from $25

Justin Kahn
Alongside a few other models from the brand, Amazon is now offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse for $120.30 shipped. Regularly $160 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-time we have seen this model down at the Amazon all-time low since its release last summer. Joining the 13-zone Chroma RGB lighting with full underglow – you can “customize each zone with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects” – it features a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, 0.2ms actuation with “no debounce delay,” and an improved 90-million click lifecycle. Head below for more deals and details. 

The deal above also sits alongside offers on the white model as well as the more entry-level DeathAdder Razer Mouse and the Naga Trinity variant. The deals start from just over $25 shipped on Amazon right now and you’ll find each of the options neatly organized on this page with up to 47% in savings.  

And here are more of the latest Razer price drops and announcements to upgrade your Chroma battlestation:

  • Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard at $190
  • Razer’s new Stream Controller X falls to all-time low of $126
  • Razer’s black Chroma RGB laptop stand at $69
  • Razer’s new Kishi V2 Pro mobile controllers launch today from $120
  • Razer’s new Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller for PC/PS5 now up for pre-order
  • Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard hits Amazon 2023 low at $64
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 65% wireless keyboard hits $90 Amazon low

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Favored by millions worldwide, the mouse’s signature shape perfectly supports cutting-edge ergonomics and endless customizability options…Customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, and experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with over 150 Chroma-integrated games…Razer’s brand-new sensor provides flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass—supported by intelligent functions for enhanced aim and control.

