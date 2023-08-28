DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw at 2023 low of $185

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw Kit for $184.91 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its usual $231, this combined 20% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product, with it being the lowest markdown since March 2022. With a compact and lightweight design, this cordless reciprocating saw features a 14-1/2-inch total length, allowing it to fit between studs to make cuts in confined spaces. It features a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and variable speed trigger with up to 2,900spm gives you more control and comfort for precision cuts. Its 4-position blade clamp allows for tool free blade changes, while its pivoting shoe provides versatility while in use. Includes charger and carrying case.

For a much more affordable alternative, Amazon is currently offering the Avhrit Cordless Reciprocating Saw for $80, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. It features a 300W brushless motor and comes with two 4Ah high-capacity batteries to ensure you can keep the device running no matter how much work there is to do. This deal also includes a charger, a carrying case, and six sawblades: four for wood cutting, and two for soft metal cutting.

And if you’re really looking to expand your tool collection further, check out Greenworks’ 24V 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit featuring a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200-lumen flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw Features:

With the compact and lightweight design, the cordless reciprocating saw featuring 14.5-inch in total length fits between studs and allows user to make cuts in confined spaces

4-Position Blade Clamp allows for tool free blade changes

1-1/8-inch stroke length delivers fast cutting speed

Variable Speed Trigger with 0-2,900 spm provides blade control for precision cuts

Bright LED Light illuminates dark work areas for better visibility

Pivoting Shoe provides versatility while cutting

