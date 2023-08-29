Crocs Labor Day takes up to 60% off clogs, sandals, sneakers, more from $2

60% off from $2

Crocs Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off best-selling styles including clogs, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more with pricing starting at $2. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The best-selling unisex Classic Clogs are currently marked down to $37. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $50. This style is available in four sale color options and are completely buoyant. The lightweight design is flexible, cushioned, and has a supportive strap. Plus, they’re easy to clean and you can customize them with charms as well. Better yet, the slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door. With over 32,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Crocs include:

