Greenworks 24V 1/2-inch Hammer Drill punches through wood, metal, and brick for $109

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill for $109.34 shipped. Down from $160, this 32% discount is the third lowest price we’ve seen. It comes in just $20 higher than the all-time low. As with most Greenworks products, this hammer drill uses a 24V lithium-ion battery that can be interchanged with the brand’s various cordless handheld tools, providing you with 20% more power and 35% more runtime versus 21V competitors. The drill features a 3-position clutch and two speed settings with a variable speed trigger for precision control, and its brushless motor delivers up to 530-inch-pounds of torque. With its three drilling modes, you’ll be able to get through wood, plastics, metals, brick, and concrete no sweat. It even has a built-in LED light for working in poorly lit spaces. Includes the drill, a 4Ah battery, and a charger.

If you’re looking for the above drill with a little extra bundled savings, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and 6-1/2-inch Circular Saw Combo for $180. You’ll receive a 24V drill driver with 310-inch-pounds of torque as well as a 6-1/2-inch circular saw with a 2-speed gearbox that can produce 1,450 RPM. It is cushioned with an overmolded grip for comfort and control during long cut jobs. This combo also includes a 2Ah battery, fast-charger and a belt clip for convenient hands-free multi-tasking.

And if you’re a fan of the Greenworks line of products, check out our recent coverage of Greenworks’ 24V 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit featuring a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200-lumen flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.

Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill Features:

【Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery】provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time versus 21V competition, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.

【1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Drill Driver】Hammer Drill/Drill Driver 20 + 3 Position Clutch & 2 Speed Settings (0-450RPM/0-1751RPM) with variable speed trigger provides precision control for drilling holes and fastening in a variety of materials. Hammer setting provides powerful drilling through concrete, brick, and block.

【Highly efficient brushless motor】provides more power, torque, quiet operation, and longer motor life.

【Drill Mode】For drilling holes in wood, plastic, and metal Drive Mode: For driving screws and bolts Hammer Mode: Drilling holes in masonry and concrete.

【Built-In LED Light】Convenient built-in LED light for working in poorly-lit spaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!