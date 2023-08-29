Greenworks 24V 1/2-inch Hammer Drill punches through wood, metal, and brick for $109

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill for $109.34 shipped. Down from $160, this 32% discount is the third lowest price we’ve seen. It comes in just $20 higher than the all-time low. As with most Greenworks products, this hammer drill uses a 24V lithium-ion battery that can be interchanged with the brand’s various cordless handheld tools, providing you with 20% more power and 35% more runtime versus 21V competitors. The drill features a 3-position clutch and two speed settings with a variable speed trigger for precision control, and its brushless motor delivers up to 530-inch-pounds of torque. With its three drilling modes, you’ll be able to get through wood, plastics, metals, brick, and concrete no sweat. It even has a built-in LED light for working in poorly lit spaces. Includes the drill, a 4Ah battery, and a charger.
If you’re looking for the above drill with a little extra bundled savings, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and 6-1/2-inch Circular Saw Combo for $180. You’ll receive a 24V drill driver with 310-inch-pounds of torque as well as a 6-1/2-inch circular saw with a 2-speed gearbox that can produce 1,450 RPM. It is cushioned with an overmolded grip for comfort and control during long cut jobs. This combo also includes a 2Ah battery, fast-charger and a belt clip for convenient hands-free multi-tasking.
And if you’re a fan of the Greenworks line of products, check out our recent coverage of Greenworks’ 24V 5-piece Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit featuring a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch impact driver, an 8-piece driving set, a 200-lumen flashlight, a 1-1/8-inch cordless reciprocating saw, 7-1/4-inch cordless circular saw, two 2Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case.
Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill Features:
- 【Greenworks 24V Lithium-Ion battery】provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time versus 21V competition, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging.
- 【1/2 In. Hammer Drill/Drill Driver】Hammer Drill/Drill Driver 20 + 3 Position Clutch & 2 Speed Settings (0-450RPM/0-1751RPM) with variable speed trigger provides precision control for drilling holes and fastening in a variety of materials. Hammer setting provides powerful drilling through concrete, brick, and block.
- 【Highly efficient brushless motor】provides more power, torque, quiet operation, and longer motor life.
- 【Drill Mode】For drilling holes in wood, plastic, and metal Drive Mode: For driving screws and bolts Hammer Mode: Drilling holes in masonry and concrete.
- 【Built-In LED Light】Convenient built-in LED light for working in poorly-lit spaces.
