OnePlus Pad sees first cash discount to $430 (Save $50) with free OnePlus Stylo ($100 value)

OnePlus today is offering the very first cash discount on its new OnePlus Pad. Down from the usual $480 going rate, today’s offer drops to $429.99 shipped. Typically fetching $480, today’s offer arrives with $50 in savings attached in order to land at the all-time low. You’re also getting one of the new companion OnePlus Stylo added to your purchase at no extra cost, adding an extra $100 in value to the package. If you’ve been waiting on a discount, your chance has now finally arrived. And if you’re looking to learn a little bit more about what OnePlus Pad has to offer, we break it down below the fold.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. This bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Part of today’s promotion also lets you score the OnePlus Stylo for free, too. Adding $100 in value to the $50 cash discount on the OnePlus Pad itself, the accessory improves the drawing, note-taking, and all-around experience with a stylus design. The Stylo should automatically be added to your cart alongside its savings.

All of the week’s other best deals are now live in our Android guide.

OnePlus Pad features:

Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort. With 67W SUPERVOOC, you’ll never worry about reaching for the charging cable again. A full charge takes just over 60 minutes¹. Charging is safer too with the advanced Battery Health Engine. Auto Connect hooks you up smoother and faster across devices. Level up from your smartphone display to the OnePlus Pad – and to an even larger screen – to simplify your work and amplify your play.

