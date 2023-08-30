Second-best prices drop Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearables as low as $180 (Reg. $280+)

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s last-generation Galaxy Watch 5 to the second-best prices yet. The savings kick off with 40mm Bluetooth Bespoke model at $179.99 shipped. Down from $280, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the best price outside of Prime Day. It’s $20 under our previous mention, by comparison. The larger 44mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 5 is also on sale and clocking in at $209.99. That’s down $80 from the usual $309 price tag while also marking the second-best price. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review, but we also break down how it compares to the newer Galaxy Watch 6 below the fold.

Samsung’s now previous-generation Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors to complement all of its latest smartphones. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to a more durable sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot to ensure it’s spending less time charging and more time on your wrist.

As for how that shiny new Galaxy Watch 6 actually stacks up, the changes largely arrive in all of the areas that incremental upgrades typically land. There’s a faster Exynos W930 chip at the center of the experience, alongside a form-factor with thinner bezels. Samsung is also implementing a new quick-switch band. Otherwise, it’ll be practically identical to the model on sale above. At least in the form-factor department, as all of those changes mean that Samsung will likely be raising the price of its new wearable.

If you’re looking for something outside the Samsung ecosystem, today just saw Garmin’s new Venu 3/S smartwatches hit the scene. Now arriving with nap-tracking capabilities, the whole wearable experience has been improved with updated fitness monitoring tech. We break down what’s new in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

