MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits all-time low of $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $8.49 off coupon. Down from $130, this combined 31% discount is a new all-time low on Amazon, and only $1.50 more than the lowest third-party vendor price that we can find. This keyboard features a transparent dual-layer design that allows light through the keycaps, showing off a vivid and stunning RGB illumination which can be customized to your liking. It comes with a built-in onboard memory that allows you to store up to three customized profiles, with any settings, RGB effects, or macro keys you choose to include. It comes equipped with MSI Sonic Blue keys that offer a 45g actuation force and a satisfying clicky feel, with an X-shaped underside to ensure your peripheral cables can be routed without ever stretching, pulling, or tangling with the table, and a memory foam wrist rest for more relaxing gameplay.

For a cheaper keyboard option with the same satisfying clicky switches, Amazon also has the Redragon Black K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with blue switches on sale for $40. Featuring 18 different RGB lighting modes, with nine different colors and five levels of backlight brightness, all 87 keys are conflict free n-key rollover to give you the ultimate gaming performance on a budget.

You can also check out the recent coverage of the Halo Edition Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for a unique military-style aesthetic with tactile green switches housed in transparent casings to allow customizable RGB lighting to shine through. You can also check out our PC Gaming Deal hub for more deals to upgrade your battlestation.

Vigor GK71 Sonic Blue Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Features:

MSI own-design switches- SONIC Blue Switches: lightning-fast response

Independent multimedia keys

HW control light color/profile

Key Puller Wrist-rest included

