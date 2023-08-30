Sunglass Hut Labor Day Sale takes 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, more + free shipping

The Sunglass Hut Labor Day Sale is offering 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, GUCCI, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Original Wayfair Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $177. For comparison, these sunglasses were originally price at $221. This unisex style can be dressed up or down seamlessly and the large frame is very flattering on an array of face shapes. The lens are polarized to help you see clearly and it has 100% UV protection as well. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more Labor Day sales today.

Our top picks include:

