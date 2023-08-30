Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles + extra 30% off

Ali Smith -
50% off + 30% off

Under Armour offers an extra 30% off outlet styles with code LDW30 at checkout. During this sale you can update your wardrobe with deals on sweatshirts, joggers, workout tops, shorts, shoes, backpacks, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tech Polo Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $45. This polo shirt is lightweight, stretch-infused, highly breathable, and has UV protection. It can easily be layered during cool weather and has a stylish chest logo as well. Plus, you can choose from 20 color options and Under Armour customers rate this shirt a 4.7/5 stars. Be sure to head below to score even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

