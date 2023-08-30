WORX 40V Hydroshot portable pressure washer sees lowest discount of 2023 at $149 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $149 shipped. Down from $230, this is the second lowest price we’ve seen, and the lowest markdown of 2023. It comes in just $12 above the all-time low back in December 2022. With seven times more pressure than a garden hose and nozzle, this pressure washer offers 450 PSI for your more routine cleaning efforts. You can even switch it into its “low” setting of 290 PSI to conserve water and battery. Equipped with two 20V batteries that are compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools, it has a longer runtime than other Worx models. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing, you’ll be good to go. Its nozzle features four settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, and a 40-degree wider cleaning radius. Includes a two-slot charger.

For a cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the Sun Joe SPX1501 Electric Pressure Washer for $90. This 13A electric pressure washer features an adjustable spray nozzle that allows you to cover multiple tasks – from pinpoint jet to fan spray (zero to 45 degrees) – with a simple twist. It’s also designed to automatically shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy and prolong the pump’s life. Includes a 33-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35-foot power cord with GFCI protection.

And speaking of WORX portable outdoor equipment, check out our past coverage of this unique Landroid S 20V 2Ah Robotic Lawn Mower. Designed for smaller lawns, this product from Worx can handle lawncare needs for up to 1/8 acre so you don’t have to!

WORX 40V Power Share Hydroshot Power Cleaner Features:

The 450 PSI – 40V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner is the beefier version of the popular standard Hydroshot model. With 130 more PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) and twice the battery, you get a stronger, high-performance, power washing machine. If you get your SUV or RV really dirty, this is the tool for you. If storm season leaves loads of mud and grime on your decks and driveways, this is the power washing wand for you. If you’ve seen or have the standard Hydroshot and thought, “this is pretty cool, but I want it to be stronger,” this is the Hydroshot for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!