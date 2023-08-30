WORX’s 14.5A 16-inch electric chainsaw sees lowest discount of 2023 at $85 (15% off)

Amazon is offering the WORX 14.5A 16-inch Electric Chainsaw for $85 shipped. Down from $100, this $15 discount is the lowest price of 2023 so far, coming in $20 more than 2022’s lowest markdown. Equipped with a 16-inch bar and chain, this cost-effective 14.5A chainsaw features an auto-tension system to prevent over-tightening and auto-lubrication system that keeps the chain running smooth and fast at 32 feet-per-second, with an indicator that lets you know when to refill your oil. Only weighing 11 pounds, it is equipped with an ergonomic full-wrap front handle with over-molded grip that offers you better comfort and more control leverage for both vertical and horizontal cuts. Includes a sheath for the bar and chain when not in use.

If you’re strapped for cash, then consider the Greenworks 10.5A 14-Inch Corded Chainsaw for $76. Like the above chainsaw, this one is also corded, with many similar features such as an auto-oiler to ensure the chain’s smooth performance, and a wrap-around handle for comfort and stability when working. It also comes designed with a tool-less chain tensioning feature for quick adjustments without having to stop everything you’re in the middle of doing.

And for all your motorized sawing needs, check out our past coverage of Sun Joe’s line of electric pole saws, particularly the 10-inch 8A electric convertible pole chainsaw, a versatile device that comes as a 2-in-1 combo, able to convert between a chainsaw and a pole saw for whatever cutting job is ahead of you, ideal for overhanging branches and thin logs.

WORX 14.5A 16-inch Electric Chainsaw Features:

[AUTO-TENSION] Patented system prevents over-tightening and increases the life of the motor, bar, and chain

[AUTO-LUBRICATION] Keeps the chain running smooth and fast around the bar at 32 ft/s. And the oil-level indicator lets you know when you need to refill

[CHAIN BRAKE] Prevent accidental cutting with the quick-stop chain break. One of the many features that makes this a safer chainsaw

[FULL-WRAP HANDLE] The ergonomic front handle gives you leverage for both vertical and horizontal cutting. Find a grip that works for you

