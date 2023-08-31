Nike’s Labor Day Sale offers thousands of styles up to 50% off: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more

Nike’s Labor Day Sale is live and offering up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Solo Swoosh Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently available in two color options and priced at $41. To compare, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $80. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it can be paired with any bottom in your wardrobe. It also comes in regular or tall sizing and the fleece material will help keep you warm in cool weather. Plus, you can easily layer it as well with vests or jackets. Find the rest of our top picks from the Nike Labor Day Sale and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!