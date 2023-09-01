DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR multi-tool kit falls 45% to third lowest price of $149 (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit for $149 shipped. Down from $270, this 45% discount is the third lowest price we have seen and the best we have tracked all year outside of a very brief 2-day offer several months ago. It comes in just $24 above the all-time low back in October 2021. Equipped with a brushless motor providing “up to 57% more run time over a similar brushed tool,” this cordless oscillating multi-tool features a 3-speed selector allowing you to choose your speed setting based on the needs of your project, alongside a variable speed trigger for application control. With a quick-change accessory system, you’ll be able to change blades fast and easy, and thanks to its universal accessory adapter, this device is compatible with most oscillating tool accessories. Also included in the kit is one 2.0Ah battery, a charger, 28 cutting and sanding attachments, an accessory storage box, and a tool bag.

Another handy item to have in your garage is the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit, currently seeing a 35% discount for $150. With a compact and lightweight design, this cordless reciprocating saw features a 14-1/2-inch total length, allowing it to fit between studs to make cuts in confined spaces. It features a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and variable speed trigger with up to 2,900spm gives you more control and comfort for precision cuts.

And if you’re wanting to stay within the DEWALT brand for more saws, check out the DEWALT Table Saw, which comes equipped with a 15A high torque motor and 10-inch, 24-toothed carbide blade that offers a max rip of 22-inches to the left of the blade and 32-1/2-inches to the right. You can read more about it here.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit Features:

The 3-speed selector of DEWALT 20V tools allows users to choose their speed setting based on application.

Brushless motor of DEWALT oscillating tool delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed

Dual-Grip variable speed trigger of DEWALT cordless tools gives users ultimate speed and application control

Universal accessory adapter for use with most oscillating tool accessory brands

Quick-Change accessory system allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches

Bright LED light illuminates dark work surfaces for accurate cutting

