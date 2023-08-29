Save $196 on DEWALT’s 10-inch Table Saw at new all-time low for $474 (29% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 10-inch Table Saw for $474 shipped. Down from $670, this 29% discount is the new all-time low we’ve seen, coming in $40 more than the lowest used price. That saves you $196 while also ensuring your table saw comes brand new out of the box. It comes equipped with a 15A high torque motor and 10-inch, 24-toothed carbide blade that offers a max rip of 22-inches to the left of the blade and 32-1/2-inches to the right. It has 13/16-inch max width Dado support, and a 5/8-inch arbor size. It is able to reach a no-load speed of 4,800 RPM, and delivers a 2-1/4-inch depth of cut when set at a 45-degree angle, and a 3-1/8-inch depth when set to a 90-degree angle. It includes a rolling stand, push stick, miter guage, and two blade wrenches with purchase.

And for all your DEWALT and sawing needs, Amazon also has the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit on sale for $185. With a compact and lightweight design, this cordless reciprocating saw features a 14-1/2-inch total length, allowing it to fit between studs to make cuts in confined spaces. It features a 1-1/8-inch stroke length and variable speed trigger with up to 2,900spm gives you more control and comfort for precision cuts.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the SKIL 20V 6-inch Circular Saw, with a 2Ah PWR CORE 20 lithium-ion battery and an innovative temperature management system, that allows it to keep itself cooled and running for 25% longer.

DEWALT 10-inch Table Saw Features:

Your purchase includes one Dewalt table saw, 10inch 24-tooth carbide blade, rolling stand, push stick, miter gauge, rip fence, 2x blade wrenches, blade guard assembly manual

Other Specs: Max rip to left of blade – 22inch | Max rip to right of blade – 32-1/2inch | Max width of Dado – 13/16inch | Arbor size – 5/8inch | Amps – 15 | Depth of cut at 45inch – 2-1/4inch | Depth of cut at 90° – 3-1/8inch | No Load Speed: 4800 RPM

Rolling stand designed for easy set up and breakdown with excellent stability

Rack & Pinion Telescoping Fence System Make fence adjustments fast, smooth and accurate

Features a 15.0A high torque motor with the power to cut pressure treated lumber and hardwoods

