DODOcase annual Labor Day sale delivers rare deals on its handmade Apple gear cases

The annual DODOcase Labor Day sale is now live. Offering 20% off sitewide on everything it sells, deals on the brand’s accessories only really come around during holiday events like this so jump in while you can. You’ll find deals on its iPhone 14 case collection for folks not upgrading to iPhone 15 later this month, as well as iPad cases, leather MacBook sleeves, and the rest of its handcrafted goods. You can even leverage the sitewide savings on its online customizer tools where you can create your bespoke cover for just about any of Apple’s currently-available gear. Head below for more details on the annual DODOcase Labor Day sale.

DODOcase Labor Day sale

You can use code LABORDAY2023 at checkout to see the price drop, but in just about all cases anything you add to your cart will automatically drop in price. While shipping fees usually vary depending on item and location, this time around DODOcase is offering “free domestic shipping for all orders!”

If you like the look of the handmade DODOcase gear, it is sort of hard to wrong. Just about every design is available on every model of iPad, iPhone, and MacBook here and I have never been disappointed with the quality.

But one standout option that I was just in love with after my hands-on time with it is the high-end Noblessa Leather iPad Case. It drops down from $175 to $139.99 shipped in the cart right now. Available for all iPad models, this is matching our previous mention and has only ever gone for less during the Black Friday events. After going hands-on with it last summer, I can confidently say its one of my favorite options out there in the keyboard-less category. The subtle debossed branding, the particularly luxurious suede interior, and outer leather treatment are simply fantastic. All of the details you need on it are waiting in our feature.

Browse through the entire DODOcase Labor Day sale right here, as it will all be back to full price come end of day September 4, 2023.

DODOcase Noblessa Leather iPad Case features:

Finest quality luxury Leather Exterior

Two Leather Suede interior Options

Multiple Angle View Positioning

360 degree foldable front cover

All cases will have iPad model specific camera port

Pencil Loop for Apple Pencil Holder

Braided Nylon Elastic Closure

Not compatible with any Apple Keyboard

