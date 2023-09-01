Apple’s iPad mini 6 with Apple Pencil 2 support now $400 for Labor Day weekend ($99 off)

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad mini 6 down at $399.99 shipped in Space Gray, Pink, and Purple. Regularly $499, this is a solid $99 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, coming within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked outside of a brief offer at $380 over the Prime Day holidays. Still a personal favorite model among many, and a very close second to the latest iPad Air model for me personally (you’ll find this one at $99 off right now as well in select colorways), it is a small but mighty 8.3-inch tablet experience. Head below for more.

This is the latest compact iPad from Apple, delivering a more manageable experience in the hand and while taking it on the go. You’ll find the brand’s edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display here with Touch ID all powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It also delivers support for Apple Pencil 2 – still on sale for $89 shipped right here – for all of your handwriting and doodling needs. Check out our hands-on review of the Apple iPad mini 6 for a more details on the user experience.

As we head into Labor Day weekend, there are plenty of big-time price drops live on Apple gear and all of them are waiting for you in our curated hub. While we are set to the see the next-generation models later this month, Apple Watch Series 8 remains a compelling wearable and we happen to be tracking some equally as compelling price drops on it this weekend starting from $310 shipped. Take a closer look at those right here.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

