Twelve South’s annual Labor Day sale live with discounted Mac stands, leather iPhone cases, more

Twelve South today is launching its annual Labor Day sale, discounting a collection of its popular Apple accessories. Delivering some of the best price cuts of the year on the brand’s signature collection of MacBook stands, leather iPhone 14 cases, and other gear for your Apple setup, shipping is free across the board. A favorite has Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro on sale for $79.99. Down from $100, this is one of the first discounts to date and a match of the all-time low set once before. We further break down what to expect from this discount in our hands-on review, while also detailing everything in the sale below the fold.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low.

If you’re looking for a way to prop up your iPad, the Twelve South HoverBar Tower Mount is on sale for $99.99. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period and lands at the all-time low for only the second time. HoverBar Tower rests on your floor with an upright design that lets you adjust the height of your iPad between 3 and 5 feet off the ground. It sports the same compact mount as the second-generation Duo, which you can read all about in our hands-on review from last November.

Other notable Twelve South Labor Day deals include:

Be sure to shop the rest of the Twelve South Labor Day sale right here. Even though we pulled out some of our favorite offers, you’ll still find a collection of other deals for your Apple setup – whether it’s for your at-home workstation or everyday carry. All the offers are live through Monday.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

The entire surface of each arm is covered with a patterned silicone to hold and fully protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. To prevent accidental falls or slipping, the ends of the arms are upturned. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for improved ergonomics and reduced neck strain. The arms help to keep your laptop base exposed to improve airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

