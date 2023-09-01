lululemon offers weekly markdowns with specials from $9 + free shipping: Shorts, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
from $9 + free shipping

lululemon is back with its weekly markdowns with deals on running apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, every order receives free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fundamental T-Shirt that’s marked down from just $29. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally sold for $68. It pairs nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or chinos alike as well as can be layered during the cooler months. Plus, the material is lightweight, highly breathable, stretch-infused, and sweat-wicking too. You can also choose from seven versatile color options. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to swing by our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
DODOcase annual Labor Day sale delivers rare deals on i...
Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse ...
LEGO reveals new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama with...
Best Labor Day 4K TV deals: Hisense, TCL, LG, Sony, Ama...
Foxpark’s custom-fitted Tesla Floor Mats see disc...
Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hi...
UGREEN’s adorable new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall cha...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: The Room, In...
Load more...
Show More Comments