Protect you 11-inch iPad Pro with Twelve South’s stylish BookBook Vol 2 for $60 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 for 11-inch iPad Pro for $59.99 shipped. Down from $80, this 25% discount is the second lowest markdown we’ve tracked, coming in just $4 above our previous mention and the all-time low back in October 2022. Wrap your iPad Pro in this handcrafted, full-grain leather case tailored to look like an old-fashioned book. It features an interior pocket to store documents or even a compact Bluetooth keyboard up to 10-inches by 7-inches by 0.25-inches – with a zippered design to secure its contents and hardback structure to provide relative safety to your devices. It even has a rear camera window so you can comfortably capture pictures or videos.

As a cheaper option for your iPad cases, Amazon also offers the popular ESR cover for $21. With its powerful magnetic attachments to ensure a strong lock between the case and your tablet, and its ability to easily fold into a stable stand for your viewing or writing needs, its a conveniently portable and comfortable accessory that gives you plenty of bang for your few bucks. It also supports your Apple Pencil with both a magnetic pairing and wireless charging capabilities.

Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Features:

Full-grain genuine leather book design protects and disguises iPad for added security

Case supports iPad in multiple angles for sketching, typing and hands-free viewing

Interior pocket for storing papers or a compact bluetooth keyboard up to 10″ x 7″ x .25″

Easily keep track of your Apple Pencil – includes space for Apple Pencil for seamless charging on-the-go

Hardback design and rigid spine offers crush and impact protection

Rear camera window for capturing photos and video

