WD_BLACK’s latest 7,300MB/s SN850P PS5 SSD launched at $230 this year and is now $140

After seeing the 1TB version drop to a new $110 low, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 2TB WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 down at $139.99 shipped. This model launched at $230 back in June as the brand’s latest officially licensed internal storage solution for PlayStation 5 consoles. These days it carries a regular price of $170 from Western Digital and is now an additional $30 under that at Amazon. Today’s offer is the second-lowest total we have ever tracked and a notable chance to upgrade your system before Spider-Man 2 launches in October – the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle is currently in stock via Amazon at the time of writing too. Allowing gamers to both store and play titles directly from the drive, it clocks in at 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and M.2 form-factor, complete with a PlayStation logo right on the body. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the 2TB variant is actually coming in at $15 below the previous-generation version. But if you’re not partial to the officially-licensed treatment, the heatsink-equipped M.2 WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X that works with both PS5 and PC systems is selling for a touch less at $134.50 shipped on Amazon right now.

And here’s more of this weekend’s best internal SSD deals:

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

