Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off Patagonia, The North Face, more

The Backcountry Labor Day Sale offers up to 40% off top brand gear and an extra 20% off winter styles as well. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Outdoor Research, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Patagonia Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $55. For comparison, this sweatshirt was originally priced at $79. You can choose from nine color options and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, and more. The fleece material will help to keep you warm in cool temperatures, machine washes nicely, and can easily be layered. It has a fashionable chest logo and the crewneck style is very on-trend for this season. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

