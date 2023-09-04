Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Savings Event takes up to 50% off end-of-summer essentials, back-to-school must-haves and more. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, HOKA, On Cloud, Birkenstock, Travis Mathew, Patagonia, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike Air Max SC Sneakers that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $85. These shoes are available in five color options and pair nicely with all of your fall jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. This style was designed to be breathable and comfortable to wear all day and can be worn during light workouts as well. It has a cushioned base and a rubber outsole that promotes traction too. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

