Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector hits new all-time low at $800 (Save $263)

Amazon is offering the Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector for $799 shipped. Down from its usual $1,063, this 25% discount is the new all-time low price for this product. You can experience high-quality home cinematics with this 240Hz gaming projector that gives you 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels and a 4.2ms response time at 1080p for “blur-free, unparalleled smoothness” and the “lowest input lag on a 4K projector.” Thanks to its HDR10 and HLG technology, you’ll enjoy more brilliant whites and deeper blacks for an enhanced viewing experience with 3,600 lumens of brightness, with an enhanced image sharpness providing you crystal clear picture. In terms of connectivity, you’ll find HDMI 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 jacks at the ready here.

And if you’re going to spend money on such a high-end projector, why not spend a little more to properly mount it in your space with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount, currently on Amazon for $24. This universal mount fits projectors 2-inches to 12.5-inches long diagonally, with a 15-degree tilt, 15-degree swivel, and 360-degree rotation, ensuring you can hit all the right viewing angles. It also telescopes, extending your projector from 15-inches to 23-inches from the ceiling’s surface.

And if you’re looking for a more entertainment-focused projector that is portable and operable outside your home, check out our recent coverage of the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector. It features a built-in battery that provides up to six hours of power on a single charge, it also features inputs such as HDMI, USB, USB-C, and a microSD drive alongside 12GB of local storage. It also possesses built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, ensuring you won’t need to worry about lugging audio equipment along as well.

Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector Features:

TRUE 4K ULTRA HD: Experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels.Power requirement : 100 – 240V ±10%, AC 50/60Hz. Input current : 3.5A.

LAG-FREE GAMING: Ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 4.2ms response time at 1080p, 16ms at 4K UHD, for the lowest input lag on a 4K projector

HDR & HLG COMPATIBLE: Enjoy brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience of images and videos, enabled by HDR10 & HLG technologies

ULTRA-BRIGHT: Enjoy 3,600 lumens of brightness in your home theater room, family room, gaming room – or even outdoors for backyard movie nights

