The North Face Labor Day Sale takes 30% off outerwear and camping gear

The North Face is having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering 30% off select outerwear and camping gear. Prices are as marked. Customer receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the High Pile Nuptse Jacket that’s currently marked down to $245 and originally sold for $350. This jacket is available in four color options and is great for cool weather. The 600 down material helps keep you insulated and the exterior is waterproof, making it a nice option for winter sports. It also has zippered pockets and an attached hood for convienience. Rated 4.8/5 stars from The North Face customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

