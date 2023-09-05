Turn any room into a home theater with Klipsch’s Cinema 600 sound bar for $335

Amazon is offering the Klipsch Cinema 600 Sound Bar 3.1 Home Theater System for $334.52 shipped. Down from $550, this 39% discount beats out the lowest price we have tracked back from 2022 becoming the new all-time low. If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your entertainment viewing into a home theater experience, this 600W sound bar offers you high fidelity audio within a sleek and premium design. With a 45-inch long frame that houses both a right and left speaker to create a cinematic soundstage, as well as a center channel with three dialog enhancement modes so that even a whisper will not go unnoticed, this device is dedicated to providing unrivaled clarity. And setup is as easy as plugging the HDMI or optical cable into your TV. This package also includes a 10-inch wireless subwoofer that claims to be “the largest subwoofers on the market, with a bigger, cleaner, more powerful bass than you’ve ever experienced before,” all within a wooden body meant to look and sound like Klipsch’s signature Reference Series speakers.

For a cheaper option of a similar setup to the deal above, Amazon is offering the Puxinat 2 in 1 Separable Sound Bars for TV for $75, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. With an included 40Hz subwoofer as well, these speakers offer more versatility – you can attach the two sound towers together to have one bar to sit atop your TV cabinet, or divide them for positioning around your space. They come Bluetooth-enabled, with 10 EQ modes to fine-tune your sound setup and personalize your audio experience.

And if you’re in the market for a home theater system without any concern for cost, check out our past coverage of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, which comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and built-in Alexa. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, you can wirelessly stream whatever you want, however you want.

Cinema 600 Sound Bar 3.1 Home Theater System Features:

45 inches 3.1 Soundbar With 10 inches Wireless Subwoofer

Best-In-Class 600W Peak Power

HDMI-ARC: Single Cable, Single Remote Control

5.1 Decoding for Virtualized Surround Sound

Powerful audio performance with deep, theater-like sub-bass and crisp high-end definition

