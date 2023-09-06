Consolidate your setup with UGREEN’s 5-in-1 HDMI switcher and remote at $28 (30% off), more

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its 5-in-1 HDMI Switcher with remote for $27.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While the new gray model that just hit Amazon is only 10% off right now, the black model on sale here today is now matching the previous deal price for one of the lowest we have ever tracked. A handy way to connect a range of HDMI devices to a single display and flip through them with the click of a button. This model carries five inputs and sums them together into one. It supports 4K at 60Hz resolutions as well as “HDMI 2.0/1.4, HDCP2.2/1.4, VRR, and Dynamic HDR.” Convenient LED indicators show which input is active as well. Head below for more deals and details.

If you can make do with a 3-input model, this UGREEN switcher might be a better fit that will cost less. Currently on sale from the usual $27 to just $18.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon, it delivers a very similar feature set and remote, just with less input potential for smaller setups.

Ongoing deals on Anker’s new USB-C KVM switchers might also be of interest. Loaded with I/O options, including HDMI, they are a great way to consolidate your setup, easily allowing you to flip between systems with the same peripherals and more. They are also at the best prices we have tracked since release as well.

UGREEN 5-in-1 HDMI Switcher features:

Are you tired of constantly switching among multiple gaming devices on your TV? UGREEN HDMI Switch 5 in 1 out makes it a breeze! Connect 5 of your favorite gaming devices such as PS5, Xbox, Switch, Roku, and laptop to your TV with just one input port. Say goodbye to frustrating cable switching and hello to effortless gaming. With 5 LED indicators that clearly show you which port is active. Immerse yourself in an incredible viewing experience with 4K@60Hz resolution and backward compatibility up to 4K@30Hz, 25601440@120Hz, and 19201080@240Hz. HDMI switcher supports HDMI 2.0/1.4, HDCP2.2/1.4, VRR, and Dynamic HDR

