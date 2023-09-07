Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W 7-in-1 Charging Station $43 (Save 40%), more

Save 50% From $5

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its DigiNest Cube 65W Charging Station for $43.39 shipped. Down from $70, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. It’s an extra $13 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, with nearly 40% in savings to be had. This 7-in-1 charging station helps streamline your desk setup or nightstand with everything you need to power your whole kit. There’s three AC outlets to go alongside a pair of USB-C slots and two USB-A ports. All of that comes packed into a cube form-factor that won’t take up all too much space, either.

With 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A ports, and a 6ft Heavy Duty power extension cord (1875W/15A), the Ugreen 65W USB-C Power Strip powers up to 7 devices at a time. The Nexode DigiNest Cube USB C Charger delivers 65W of high-speed power to a 13″ MacBook Air M2, fully charging it in less than 1.5 hours. 7-in-1 Power Strip with USB C, the 65W Charging Station effectively organizes your charger cable jungle, saving space and providing a tidier workspace. 

