Pad & Quill’s regularly $90 luxurious handmade tech organizer drops to $67 shipped right now

If you’re looking to organize your cables and tech accessories in style, something you can take from the board room to the coffee shop that might last a lifetime, check out this deal on Pad & Quill’s TechFolio Compact Cord Organizer. Handmade from American full-grain leather, UV-resistant nylon stitching, and a soft woolen lined interior, this regularly $90 organizer is now available for $67.12 shipped. Add it to your cart and use code PQ20 to redeem the heavily discounted rate. This is over 25% off and among the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest model outside of limited holiday offers – this is the same price we saw for Labor Day. More details below.

You’ll find a snap closure alongside four cord organizer elastic straps, a dedicated slot for Apple Pencil, a larger zipper comportment for iPad charger or a battery pack, and a discreet signature from the artisan that crafted it. A 30-day money back guarantee is in place too.

If the luxurious and premium treatment on the Pad & Quill offering isn’t getting you excited, something like this Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Cable Organizer Bag might be a better fit. It sells on Amazon for just $23 Prime shipped and will deliver a similar and arguably more protective experience for your tech than Pad & Quill’s.

For MacBook-centric setups, check out the ongoing deals we are tracking on these Native Union sleeves from $30 at Amazon.

Pad & Quill TechFolio Compact Cord Organizer features:

Now, tuck it all into your Techfolio compact and hit the road. There is no fussing around in the bottom of the bag or untangling cords and forgetting the charging brick or the dreaded dongle… Keep all your iPad accessories together and snug as a bug in a rug. We have crafted the Techfolio Compact using durable materials like robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient and soft woolen textile lining. Then, we designed dedicated spots to keep your essential items secure including cords, Airpods, charging bricks and whatever other small items you might need to keep safe and sound.

