Samsung’s official Rugged Gadget Galaxy S23 case sees rare deal to new $42 low

Joining the ongoing S23 sale, we are now tracking a rare price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget Case in the Titan colorway at $43.41 shipped. Also available directly from Samsung at $42.24. Regularly $65 and usually selling for closer to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first particularly sizable price drop we have tracked yet. Again, it has been down at $50 for much of its lifetime on Amazon, but today’s deal is delivering a new all-time low for Galaxy S23 users with a penchant for first-party cases. This model, as the name suggests, is designed to protect your device from bumps, drops, and scratches – it has been tested to meet “military standards.” It is compatible with a series of detachable accessories to elevate the experience, including a back-mounted card holder wallet, kickstand, wrist strap, and more (sold separately). More details below.

For something more affordable, check out the Spigen Tough Armor Samsung Galaxy S23 case instead. Now selling for under $21 Prime shipped on Amazon, Spigen has long been crafting some of the best bang for your buck cases for Samsung and Apple handsets and the Tough Armor is no exception.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the Ringke and Caseology Samsung S23 case lineups for more affordable options.

But if it’s the latest Flip and Fold models from the brand you’re interested in – Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldables are now at new all-time lows – dive into our roundup of the best new cases for its latest handsets right here starting from under $20.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget Case features:

Help protect your phone against bumps, drops and scratches with the new Rugged Gadget Case; Heavy duty case has been drop-tested to meet military-grade standards* and helps keep your phone safe in your hands. Whether you’re looking to keep the cards you need close at hand or want a secure grip of your phone, choose from a variety of detachable accessories and elevate your Galaxy S23 Rugged Gadget Case.

