UGREEN’s new RoboGaN 30W USB-C wall charger with LCD screen sees first deal at $21

Last week a new adorable RoboGaN charger from UGREEN surfaced on Amazon and today we are seeing the first price drop. Regularly $26, you can now land one in black or purple at $20.79 by way of an on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at a solid 20% price drop and the very first deal since release. This typical USB-C wall charger delivers up to 30 watts of power in the form of a cute little robot character. You pop his shoes off to expose the outlet prongs while the built-in LCD screen showcases the little bot’s facial expressions (each of which correspond to the charging status). Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If you’re not sold on the adorable RobotGaN model above, save some cash and go with the Case-Mate Fuel Brite while it’s on sale. This equally as whimsical solution delivers colorful transparent designs reminiscent of those vintage iMacs and are now starting at $14 Prime shipped.

And for something even more high-tech in the charging space, check out the new Sharge actively-cooled MagSafe power bank. This one delivers a sweet transparent design of its own, but can also power up your iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably 15 series handset anytime, anywhere. Get a closer look at the new release in our launch coverage and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

UGREEN RoboGaN Charger features:

RobotGaN Charger: Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C RobotGaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go

Powerful 30W Charging: For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins

LED Display: The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states), making charging more than just waiting

Multiple Safety System: Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!