UGREEN’s new RoboGaN 30W USB-C wall charger with LCD screen sees first deal at $21

Last week a new adorable RoboGaN charger from UGREEN surfaced on Amazon and today we are seeing the first price drop. Regularly $26, you can now land one in black or purple at $20.79 by way of an on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at a solid 20% price drop and the very first deal since release. This typical USB-C wall charger delivers up to 30 watts of power in the form of a cute little robot character. You pop his shoes off to expose the outlet prongs while the built-in LCD screen showcases the little bot’s facial expressions (each of which correspond to the charging status). Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.
If you’re not sold on the adorable RobotGaN model above, save some cash and go with the Case-Mate Fuel Brite while it’s on sale. This equally as whimsical solution delivers colorful transparent designs reminiscent of those vintage iMacs and are now starting at $14 Prime shipped.
And for something even more high-tech in the charging space, check out the new Sharge actively-cooled MagSafe power bank. This one delivers a sweet transparent design of its own, but can also power up your iPhone 12, 13, 14, and presumably 15 series handset anytime, anywhere. Get a closer look at the new release in our launch coverage and swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.
UGREEN RoboGaN Charger features:
- RobotGaN Charger: Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C RobotGaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go
- Powerful 30W Charging: For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins
- LED Display: The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states), making charging more than just waiting
- Multiple Safety System: Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security
