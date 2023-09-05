After just launching at the end of the month, the all-new UGREEN Nexode 100W USB-C Charger with MagSafe is on sale. Well, technically it was on sale at launch. But now, itâ€™s falling to a new all-time low. Right now at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you can drop the price of the 4-in-1 charger to $143.99 shipped. Thatâ€™s down from the usual $180 price tag with 20% in savings attached. This new all-time low clocks in at $6 under the original launch discount we saw, too. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

UGREENâ€™s new Nexode 100W charger arrives with an unconventional 4-in-1 design. Normally that would mean having four ports to plug in gear. But with this new release, it actually means having dual USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a 15W MagSafe charger on top. All housed within a squared off cylindrical form-factor, the desktop build can top off your iPhone 14 or the upcoming 15 series at its full rate while still having enough juice for a MacBook and other accessories.

But if youâ€™re looking for a new charger that first and foremost is made for your MacBook, the new 300W Nexode charging station from UGREEN is certainly worth a look. It just launched today, arriving with a more traditional 5-port design that packs in a massive 300W of juice for topping off your M2 Pro machine and more. It also lands with a 26% off launch discount that drops the price down to $200, too.

UGREEN Nexode MagSafe charger features:

This Nexode MagSafe Charger delivers the same charging power 15W as the original Apple MagSafe charger, perfect for your iPhone 12-14 series. Supports 100W max output at single port on USB-C1 C2 and can charge your MacBook Pro M2 from 0% to 51% in just 30 min. With 2 USB C Ports and 1 USB A port, equipped with Magsafe wireless charging that supports iPhone 12 to 14 series, allows you to charge up to 4 devices at the same time

