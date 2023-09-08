Save $200 on Apple’s new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at all-time lows from $1,099

Just in time for those final back to school season moments, Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low. Starting off with the 512GB model, you’ll be able to drop the price at Amazon down to $1,299 shipped across all four styles. That’s $200 off the usual $1,499 price tag and arrives at a new all-time low. It’s $100 under our previous mention, as well, and one of the only offers to date so far. Those same $200 in savings also apply to the 256GB capacity at $1,099. That’s down from $1,299 and matching the all-time low set once before. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too, as well as how it stacks up to the 13-inch counterpart.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

To go alongside the new 15-inch MacBook Air, there’s also the smaller 13-inch configuration of Apple’s M2 machine. Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each of the builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. Though that model does clock in at $100 less.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

