Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 1,500-piece Winter Lodge set coming in October

We finally have our first look at the new LEGO 2023 Winter Village set. Coming next month, the LEGO Group will be back with the latest installment in its annual Christmas collection. Arriving as the 14th release in the festive lineup, the new LEGO Winter Lodge (10325) will be debuting next month.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO expands Winter Village series with upcoming Winter Lodge

It’s one of the sets that builders look forward to the most every year, and now we finally have a first look! The 14th addition to the Winter Village collection will be seeing a new model for 2023 just like it does evert year with the new Winter Lodge.

This kit will be arriving as set number 10325 when it debuts next month. There’s 1,517 pieces in the set, which makes it larger than that year’s but just a few extra bricks. While we only have one image to go off of right now, the set is comprised of a main cabin with two stories, as well as a small block of snow with a frozen over pond and some other wintery builds. It wouldn’t be a Christmas set without a tree, and the model is rounded out with a small snowmobile towing a cut down tree waiting to be decked with lights and ornaments.

There’s also five minifigures being included with the new LEGO Winter Lodge. There’s an inn keeper to go with the hotel, as well as a skier, a kid playing hockey, a snowmobile driver, and a final generic person for your LEGO city.

Set to debut well before the holiday season, the new LEGO Winter Lodge 10325 set will be landing on October 1. It’ll retail for $99.99, which we’ve come to expect from the Winter Village collection. It’s the same price as the models released over the past few years, and is hitting store shelves to join the existing festive sets we previously covered.

Today’s first look at the new LEGO Winter Lodge set for 2023 joins previous installments in the Winter Village collection. Last year, we saw the Holiday Main Street debut to join other previous releases like Santa’s Visit from 2021, the Elf Club House of 2020, and Gingerbread House from the year prior.

See more Will you be buying this year’s Winter Village set? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) September 8, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!