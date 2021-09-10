LEGO debuts new 1,400-piece Santa’s Visit as this year’s annual Winter Village set

After seeing the brick-built version of Santa’s Sleigh join the holiday lineup, today we get a first look at yet another festive creation. Entering as this year’s Winter Village set, the upcoming LEGO Santa’s Visit set arrives with all the charm you’d expect. Stacking up at over 1,400 pieces, the wintry build features halls decked with Christmas decor alongside a snow-covered roof and Santa himself. Head below for all of the details.

New LEGO Santa’s Visit set has arrived

Entering as the latest addition to the Creator Expert Winter Village theme, this year’s installment in the annual set brings us a more suburban build than we’ve seen over the past few years. Previously, the Elf Club House of 2020 was joined by a Gingerbread House the year prior, both of those had more of a North Pole theming, and now the LEGO Group seems to be moving away from that with the Santa’s Visit set.

Stacking up to 1,445 pieces, the new creation arrives themed around Christmas Eve, as a family awaits the arrival of jolly old Saint Nicholas himself. Depicting a light-blue home covered in snow and festive decorations, the set keeps up the design of previous years and has a full facade that cuts away to an open back. In this case, there are two main stories to the LEGO house in Santa’s Visit.

The ground floor features a dining room table that takes up most of the space, with a kitchen off to the left. Then on the other side, there’s a chimney furnished with stockings and a family portrait above. As for the second floor, there’s a small bedroom that features a bed, desk, and chair.

To round out the build, there’s a collection of festive decor, including a pretty large Christmas tree flanked by plenty of presents. You’re also getting four different minifigures to go alongside the set, which are fittingly headlined by Santa, considering this is a LEGO version of his famed visit. That’s on top of a mom, dad, and child to complete the family’s festive plans.







Joining the Winter Village theme come October

Launching with plenty of time ahead of the holiday season, the LEGO Santa’s Visit set will arrive on October 1. It’ll retail for the usual price tag that we’ve come to expect from the Winter Village wave, clocking in at $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

These more festive kits are some of the more popular and eagerly awaited builds, and this year’s certainly delivers all of the winter holiday action you’d expect. I won’t say it’s necessarily the best we’ve seen from the theme, but the build is definitely original and adds some variety into the ongoing collection. Santa’s Visit also pairs perfectly with the new LEGO Sleigh set that launched last week, so I can see the two being easy pickups for builders ahead of the holiday season.

In the meantime, check out all of the other festive LEGO sets right here, as well as the new builds that launched at the start of the month.

