LEGO debuts this year’s annual Winter Village set with new 1,500-piece Holiday Main Street

Each year, the LEGO Group celebrates the winter holiday season by launching a new additon to its Winter Village series, and today we’re getting an official look at what the 2022 festivities have in store. Launching at the start of next month, the new LEGO Holiday Main Street set arrives to play out a little Christmas scene packed with two different shops, a trolley car, and some extra builds that deliver the holiday spirit.

LEGO Holiday Main Street revealed!

Entering as the latest addition to the Creator Expert Winter Village theme, this year’s installment in the annual set takes a different approach than we’ve seen in the past few years. Many of the last additions to the lineup have been somewhat standalone models with the Santa’s Visit being joined by Elf Club House of 2020, and Gingerbread House from the year prior. But now, we’re going back to the LEGO Group’s roots for the theme with a new expansion to your brick-built city.

The new LEGO Holiday Main Street arrives as the 2022 addition to the collection and comes packed with all of the usual Christmas flair you’d expect from the series as set number 10308. It will enter as the 13th installment in the ongoing seasonal series, and is the first time in years that we’ve gotten a set comprised of several different models rather than just one large model.

Even so, this time around, most of the build is centered on a pair of different festive stores. Stacking up to 1,514 pieces, there’s a music shop that comes outfitted with everything from LEGO guitars to violins, as well as a toy shop next door. These are both two-story buildings with the shop aspects on the ground floor and then an apartment above for the stores’ respective owners – which we’ll circle back to in a second.

Aside from the two main buildings, the LEGO Group is also delivering the usual festive flair with some side builds. You’ll find a pretty impressive trolley car that comes adorned with wreaths and the like, and complements the brick-built Christmas tree. Builders can also add a little extra piece of the snowy season to their Winter Village setups with a section including a clock tower and mailbox.

As far as minifigures then go, the LEGO Holiday Main Street set includes six different characters. There’s a shop owner for both the music and toy stores as well as a pair of shoppers and a kid minifig to complete the lineup alongside the trolley driver. I wouldn’t say the collection is all that exciting in terms of exclusives or anything, but it’s a nice mix that should fill out a Winter Village setup quite well.

Clocking in at $99.99, the new LEGO Holiday Main Street set will be officially launching next month on October 7. Those who are signed up for the free LEGO VIP program can currently score this new Winter Village set a bit early on October 3.

